BRIEF-Nextil Postpones Decision Regarding Date Of Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

March 30 (Reuters) - NUEVA EXPRESION TEXTIL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING FOR FORMULATION OF 2019 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS WILL BE HELD IN FIRST HALF OF MAY

* SAYS CONTINUES NEGOTIATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS IN RECENTLY PURCHASED U.S. CLOTHING AND TEXTILE DISTRIBUTION COMPANY TO UNDERSTAND IMPACT THAT COVD-19 MAY HAVE ON THEIR BUSINESS AND ON FORMALIZATION OF PURCHASE DEAL, SLOWED DOWN BY SITUATION GENERATED BY CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS THEREFORE POSTPONES DECISION REGARDING DATE OF ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Source text: bit.ly/2WSSSuh

