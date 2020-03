BRIEF-GPI Net Profit Up At EUR 9.4 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - GPI SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY REVENUE EUR 241.0 MLN VS EUR 203.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.4 MLN VS EUR 9.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS ON 2019 RESULTS AMID COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* TO PRESENT 2020-2024 BUSINESS PLAN ON APRIL 16

* NO ORDERS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED SO FAR

* SOME PUBLIC HOSPITALS HAVE CLOSED BOOKING OF APPOINTMENTS

* CANCELLED AND RE-BOOKED APPOINTMENTS RESULT IN HIGHER VOLUMES RESULTING IN POSITIVE NET IMPACT

* SEES INCREASE IN REVENUE AND EBITDA IN FY 2020 IF THERE IS SHORT-TERM RESOLUTION OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* WILL REVIEW BUSINESS PLAN IF COVID-19 EMERGENCY CONTINUES IN LONG TERM

