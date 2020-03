BRIEF-NORBIT Issues Operational Update

Mar 30 (Reuters) - Norbit ASA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE FOR IMPLICATIONS OF CORONA PANDEMIC (COVID-19) ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* IN REPORT FOR Q4 2019, CO ANNOUNCED LOWER VISIBILITY IN CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM EUROPEAN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

* SINCE THEN, SEVERAL OF LARGEST EUROPEAN TRUCK MANUFACTURERS, FOR EXAMPLE VOLVO, ANNOUNCED TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SEVERAL OF ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* SOME CUSTOMER ORDERS ARE POSTPONED OR REDUCED IN ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS

* UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO THE MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK HAS INCREASED

* DUE TO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY NATIONAL AUTHORITIES, CO EXPERIENCES DELAYS IN IMPORT OF COMPONENTS AND EXPORT OF GOODS

* HAS SO FAR BEEN ABLE TO MAINTAIN PRODUCTION AT FACILITIES IN RØROS AND SELBU Source text for Eikon:

