March 30 (Reuters) - Cyberoo SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 6.7 MLN VS PRO-FORMA EUR 5.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.7 MLN VS PRO-FORMA LOSS EUR 1,000 YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* CEO SAYS COMPANY MIGHT REVIEW 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19

