March 30 (Reuters) - IAR Systems Group AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO POSTPONE DIVIDEND DECISION TO WHEN IMPACT OF COVID-19 CAN BE REVIEWED

* INTENDS TO CALL FOR GENERAL MEETING IN NOVEMBER 2020 AT THE LATEST REGARDING DIVIDEND DECISION FOR 2019

