BRIEF-Wielton Says Production At Lawrence David Plants In UK Temporarily Halted Due To Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - Wielton SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY HALT PRODUCTION AT UK-BASED LAWRENCE DAVID PLANTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* DECISION WAS MADE FOR SAKE OF WORKER SAFETY, DUE TO GROWING ABSENCE RATES AT UK PLANTS INCLUDING LAWRENCE DAVID AND RESULTING SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* LAWRENCE DAVID CURRENTLY HAS FULL ORDER PORTFOLIO AND INVENTORY LEVEL MAKES FULL ENABLES RESTORING OF FULL SALES AND PRODUCTION ABILITIES ONCE OPERATIONS ARE RESUMED

* AFTER THREE QUARTERS OF 2019 LAWRENCE DAVID GROUP ACCOUNTED FOR 13.3% OF WIELTON GROUP REVENUE AND 18.5% IN CONSOLIDATED VOLUME SALES

* AT PRESENT ASSEMBLY PROCESSES HAVE BEEN HALTED AT ITALY-BASED VIBERTI RIMORCHI

* AFTER THREE QUARTERS OF 2019 VIBERTY RIMORCHI ACCOUNTED FOR 2.7% OF GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)