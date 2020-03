March 30 (Reuters) - Maps SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.0 VS EUR 1.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 18.6 MLN VS EUR 15.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 HAD NO IMPACT SO FAR ON ORDER CANCELLATIONS AND ON COLLECTION OF PAYMENTS

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ORDER INTAKE IS STILL UNCERTAIN

