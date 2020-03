BRIEF-Action Says Coronavirus Impact On Results Difficult To Assess, Sees Possible Upside And Downside

March 30 (Reuters) - Action SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT RESULTING FROM CORONAVIRUS AND ITS EFFECT ON RESULTS IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* SEES POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE IN RISK OF DELIVERY COMPANIES HALTING OPERATIONS, WORKER ABSENCES, BORDER CLOSURES, SUSPENSIONS OF PAYMENT FROM CUSTOMERS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK

* SEES POTENTIAL UPSIDE IN HIGHER DEMAND FOR REMOTE WORK TOOLS, GAMING PRODUCTS, COSMETICS, FOODMAKER PRODUCTS

* ALSO SEES POTENTIAL UPSIDE IN COOPERATION WITH DISPERSED RESELLER BASE, E-COMMERCE DEMAND RISE, GOOD MERCHANDISE AVAILABILITY AND PRICING SCENARIOS

* SEES NO NEED FOR CORRECTIONS TO FY 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENT REGARDING CORONAVIRUS-RELATED SITUATION

