BRIEF-CI Games FY Net Loss Narrows To 2.9 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY 2019 NET LOSS 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 22.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 47.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 22.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC: RECORDED POSITIVE IMPACT ON SALES IN Q1, SALES GROWTH IN CHINA ESPECIALLY IN JAN-FEB VIA STEAM

* EXPECTS HIGHER SALES THROUGH DIGITAL CHANNELS IN EUROPE AND USA DUE TO EPIDEMIC IN Q2, ESPECIALLY APRIL-MAY

