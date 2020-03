BRIEF-Ryvu Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA For SEL120

March 30 (Reuters) - Ryvu Therapeutics:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED AN ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION (ODD) TO COMPANY’S SEL120 FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA (AML)

* SEL120 IS AN ORAL, SELECTIVE INHIBITOR OF CDK8 KINASE WHICH IS IMPLICATED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES AND SOLID TUMOURS

* OBTAINING THE ODD STATUS FOR SEL120 ENABLES THE COMPANY ACCESS TO FDA SCIENTIFIC ADVICE IN FURTHER PROCESS OF CLINICAL STUDY AND MAY SIGNIFICANTLY SHORTEN SUBSEQUENT STAGES OF RESEARCH

* THE ODD STATUS ALSO ENTAILS POTENTIAL TAX EXEMPTIONS AT 25% OF CLINICAL TRIAL COSTS AS WELL AS SIMPLIFIED DRUG EVALUATION AND REGISTRATION PROCEDURE

* IF SEL120 IS INTRODUCED IN THE US MARKET, THE ODD STATUS WILL EXTEND THE PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY FOR SALE OF THE DRUG IN THE US TO 7 YEARS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)