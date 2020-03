March 31 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY, IN THE FACE OF THE EVOLUTION OF DEMAND AND, SEEKING TO COMPLY WITH THE ORIENTATION OF KEEPING THE ECONOMY RUNNING, MAINTAINS 161 RESTAURANTS FUNCTIONING AND HAS 189 RESTAURANTS CLOSED

* WILL RESORT, ON APRIL 1, 2020, TO EXTRAORDINARY SUPPORT FOR MAINTENANCE OF JOBS KNOWN AS “SIMPLIFIED LAYOFF”

