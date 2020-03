March 31 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET:

* SAID ON MONDAY COLLECTIVE LABOR TALKS END WITH AGREEMENT WITH TEZ-KOOP. LABOR UNION FOR PERIOD OF 01.01.2020-31.12.2022

* THE DATE OF COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT IS 30.03.2020

* SAYS INCREASE IN SOCIAL BENEFITS IS BETWEEN 11% - 13%

* SAYS GROSS WAGE INCREASE IS BETWEEN 14% - 19% IN FIRST YEAR BASED ON YEARS OF SENIORITY AND IS DETERMINED AS ANNUAL CPI RATE TO BE ANNOUNCED BY TURKSTAT FOR SECOND AND THIRD YEAR

