March 31 (Reuters) - Invent Medic Sweden AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY SALES OF EFEMIA’S CONTINENTAL SUPPORT CONTINUED TO DEVELOP WELL DURING JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

* EXPECTS Q1 REVENUE IN LINE WITH Q4 2019

* PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES OF EFEMIA HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)