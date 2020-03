March 31(Reuters) - SWISS ESTATES AG:

* CHRISTIAN CONZETT HAS TAKEN ON THE ROLE OF HEAD OF FINANCE

* CONZETT SUCCEEDS JOACHIM SCHNEEBELI, WHO HAS LEFT THE GROUP

* SAYS IT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO HOLD AGM WITH THE EXCLUSION OF PHYSICAL PARTICIPATION BY SHAREHOLDERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

