March 31 (Reuters) - Aeroporto Gugliemo Marconi Di Bologna SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 20.9 MLN VS EUR 17.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 125.1 MLN VS EUR 114.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE PROFITS TO RESERVES IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

