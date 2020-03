BRIEF-Agora Suspends Talks With Consortium Of Banks Until End Of Coronavirus Pandemic

March 31 (Reuters) - Agora SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE NEGOTIATIONS WITH A CONSORTIUM OF BANKS TO OBTAIN A LOAN FOR FINANCING OR REFINANCING ACQUISITION EXPENSES AND INVESTMENT PROJECTS OF THE GROUP, HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE DECLARED THE WILLINGNESS TO RESUME TALKS AFTER THE PANDEMIC ENDS AND ARE CURRENTLY FOCUSED, WITHIN BILATERAL RELATIONS, ON PROVIDING FINANCING TO THE GROUP AND THE HELIOS GROUP UNTIL THE END OF THE PANDEMIC

* GROUP HAS SIGNED THE ARRANGEMENT RELATED TO THE CREDIT LIMIT AGREEMENT WITH DNB BANK POLSKA, EXTENDING THE DATE OF CAPITAL INSTALMENTS’ REPAYMENT OF CREDIT LINE IN THE AMOUNT OF 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS TILL MAY 4

* COMPANY ALSO BEGAN TALKS TO FURTHER PROLONG THE REPAYMENT OF CAPITAL INSTALMENTS UNDER ABOVE MENTIONED AGREEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)