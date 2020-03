March 31 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY REVENUE FROM SALES OF “PANZER DRAGOON: REMAKE” GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH WITHIN FIRST WEEKEND EXCEEDED THE COST OF GAME PRODUCTION BY MORE THAN A DOUBLE

* IN THE FOLLOWING MONTHS, GAME WILL BE PUBLISHED ON THE NEXT PLATFORMS

