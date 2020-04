April 1 (Reuters) - Officina Stellare SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.9 MLN VS EUR 5.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.4 MLN VS EUR 427,047 YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, AT PRESENT IMPACT ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS HAS BEEN LIMITED

* BOARD APPROVED BUDGET FOR 2020

* SEES IN 2020 PRODUCTION VALUE AND EBITDA MARGIN SUBSTANTIALLY IN LINE WITH 2019

