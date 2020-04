BRIEF-JSW Records Lower Level Of Coal Production Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT A CHANGE IN THE ORGANIZATION OF WORK AND HIGH LEVEL OF ABSENCE REACHING OVER 30% DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAD AN IMPACT ON THE LEVEL OF COAL PRODUCTION, WHICH IN WEEK-ON-WEEK TERMS FELL BY ABOUT 40%

* PRODUCTION DROP DOES NOT AFFECT GROUP’S READINESS FOR ONGOING IMPLEMENTATION OF CONCLUDED COMMERCIAL CONTRACTS, BECAUSE COAL SUPPLIES ALLOW FOR CURRENT REALIZATION OF THESE CONTRACTS

* SIMILAR LEVEL OF PRODUCTION AND INVENTORY OF COKE ARE SUFFICIENT FOR EXECUTION OF CONTRACTS IN THE COKE SEGMENT

* SEES LIMITATIONS OF RAIL OR SEA TRANSPORT AS A LARGE POTENTIAL RISK, WHICH COULD DISRUPT OR PREVENT THE GROUP FROM OPERATING ACTIVITY

