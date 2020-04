April 1 (Reuters) - Neurosoft Software Production SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT POSTPONED BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF FY RESULTS TO APRIL 27, 2020 AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* TO DATE, CO HAS NOT DETECTED SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL OR PRODUCTION IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

