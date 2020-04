April 1 (Reuters) - NetJobs Group AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ISSUES SHORT-TERM PERMITS TO MAJORITY OF CO’S EMPLOYERS

* MOVE IN ORDER TO REDUCE COST BASE IN LIGHT OF PREVAILING UNCERTAIN MARKET CONDITIONS AND THUS MITIGATE COVID-19’S NEGATIVE IMPACT

* PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENTS INDICATE THAT COVID-19 HAD SOME NEGATIVE IMPACT DURING MARCH IN REGARDS TO SALES AND CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY REGARDING Q2

