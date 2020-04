April 1 (Reuters) - FNM SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE EUR 300.6 MLN, UP 1.5% YEAR ON YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.22 EUR PER SHARE

* COVID-19 SITUATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE MEDIUM TERM ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE AND ON THE BUSINESS CONTINUITY OF FNM GROUP COMPANIES

* SEES IN 2020 A MID-SINGLE DIGIT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES AND HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EBITDA OF COVID-19 SITUATION

