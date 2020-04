BRIEF-Optomed Commences Employee Co-Operation Negotiations

April 1 (Reuters) - Optomed Plc:

* OPTOMED COMMENCES EMPLOYEE CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* GREAT MAJORITY OF POSSIBLE LAYOFFS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE EXECUTED ON PART TIME BASIS. NEGOTIATIONS COMMENCE 6 APRIL 2020

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN LAYOFFS OF MAXIMUM 90 DAYS AND THEY ARE HELD WITH ENTIRE PERSONNEL OF OPTOMED PLC I.E. PERSONNEL OF OPTOMED SOFTWARE OY DO NOT PARTICIPATE NEGOTIATIONS

* OPTOMED ADAPTS TO CHANGED ENVIRONMENT AND COMMENCES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS AS PER FINNISH EMPLOYMENT LEGISLATION

