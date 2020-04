BRIEF-XXL Announces New Bank Financing Of NOK 1.45 Billion

April 1 (Reuters) - XXL:

* TO STRENGTHEN ITS BALANCE SHEET THROUGH A NOK 1,450 MILLION REFINANCING WITH ITS EXISTING BANKS AND AN UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 400 MILLION AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 5.00 PER SHARE

* NEW BANK FINANCING INCLUDES TOTAL FACILITIES OF NOK 1,450 MILLION

* THE NEW BANK FINANCING CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR NON-AMORTIZING TERM LOAN OF NOK 500 MILLION, A 3-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (RCF) OF NOK 500 MILLION, A 3-YEAR SEASONAL RCF OF NOK 150 MILLION AND A 364-DAY ADDITIONAL RCF OF NOK 300 MILLION

* LIQUIDITY COVENANT FOR 2020 IS NOK 100 MILLION IN Q2 AND Q3

* PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE WILL RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 400 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 80,007,247 NEW SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS PROPOSED TO BE NOK 5.00 PER OFFER SHARE, REPRESENTING A PREMIUM OF 6 PER CENT TO THE CLOSING PRICE FOR THE COMPANY’S SHARES ON OSLO BØRS ON 31 MARCH 2020 OF NOK 4.70.

