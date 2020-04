BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Presents Results From Saxenda Trial

April 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SAXENDA DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENTS IN BMI AND BODY WEIGHT IN ADOLESCENTS WITH OBESITY

* TRIAL ACHIEVED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT DEMONSTRATING THAT SAXENDA, COMPARED WITH PLACEBO, WAS SUPERIOR IN REDUCING BODY MASS INDEX (BMI) STANDARD DEVIATION SCORE (SDS)

* THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS IDENTIFIED, AND NO SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIAS WERE REPORTED, AND ADVERSE EVENTS WERE SIMILAR TO THOSE OBSERVED IN ADULTS

