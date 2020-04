April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Cherkizovo:

* PLANS TO LAUNCH OIL EXTRACTION PLANT IN 2022 IN THE LIPETSK REGION WITH CAPACITY OF 2,500 TONNES PER DAY

* INVESTMENTS IN THE PROJECT ARE SEEN AT RUB 7.2 BILLION

Source text: bit.ly/3aAxH4m

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)