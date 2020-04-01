Belarus caps price and tariff growth until end of June

MINSK, April 1 (Reuters) - The Belarusian government ordered companies and entrepreneurs to cap price and tariff increases at 0.5% per month until June 30 to stabilise its domestic market in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government decree published on Wednesday.

Belarus, which is facing a risk of economic downturn caused by falling exports amid the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday it had asked the International Monetary Fund to provide additional financing of around $900 million.

The country’s gross domestic product was down 0.6% year on year in January-February as its currency depreciated by almost 20% since the start of the year.

Belarus has reported at least 152 coronavirus cases and two deaths. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, editing by Larry King)