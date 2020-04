BRIEF-February Cargo Demand Down 1.4% In February - IATA

April 2 (Reuters) - IATA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY DEMAND, MEASURED IN CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (CTKS*), DECREASED BY 1.4% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* CARGO CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (ACTKS), DROPPED BY 4.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN FEBRUARY 2020

* “IT IS CRITICAL FOR GOVERNMENTS TO REMOVE ANY BLOCKERS AS THE INDUSTRY DOES ALL IT CAN TO KEEP THE GLOBAL AIR CARGO NETWORK FUNCTIONING IN THE CRISIS AND READY FOR THE RECOVERY,” - IATA CEO

Source text: bit.ly/34etqkV