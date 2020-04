April 2 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT RESUMED PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES LINKED TO CODE ATECO 26.11, FOLLOWING ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* BUSINESS FUNCTIONS AND ACTIVITIES THAT CAN OPERATE REMOTELY WILL CONTINUE TO BE CARRIED OUT VIA SMART WORKING

