BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek Says Sales And Distribution Activities Of Dogadan Brand In Turkey Will Be Terminated As Of April 30

April 2 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT WITH DOGADAN BRAND, OUR COMPANY’S SALES AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES OF DOGADAN BRAND IN TURKEY WILL BE TERMINATED AS OF APRIL 30

* ACCORDINGLY, OUR COMPANY’S SALES AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES OF DOGADAN BRAND IN KAZAKHSTAN AND AZERBAIJAN IS PLANNED TO BE TERMINATED AS OF END OF APRIL

* SHARE OF DOGADAN BRAND IN COCA-COLA ICECEK’S TOTAL VOLUME, SALES REVENUE AND EBITDA IN 2019 WAS 8.3%, 1.9% AND 0.2% RESPECTIVELY

