* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT REVENUE AND PROFIT WILL DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2020 DUE TO ALMOST COMPLETE LOCKDOWN OF ART MARKET

* SAYS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AS DURATION OF MEASURES INTRODUCED CAN NOT BE FORESEEN

* IN THE COMING MONTHS CO WILL FOCUS ON ART E-COMMERCE BUSINESS

