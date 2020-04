April 2 (Reuters) - BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HALTED PRODUCTION IN BM VOBARNO PLANT IN ITALY AS OF MARCH 13 DUE TO COVID-19

* BM PIPE US HOUSTON/TEXAS PLANT IN USA CONTINUE PRODUCTION WITH MINIMUM AMOUNT OF WORKERS WITH ROTATED OPERATING MODEL

* CONTINUES PRODUCTION IN TURKEY WITH MINIMUM AMOUNT OF WORKERS WITH ROTATED OPERATING MODEL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)