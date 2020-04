April 2 (Reuters) - Absolent Group AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO ADAPT CO’S OPERATIONS TO DEMAND, CO DECIDED TO SHORT-TERM LEAVE ABOUT HALF OF 530 EMPLOYEES

* OF THE EMPLOYEES AFFECTED, 51% ARE IN THE UK, 22% IN NORTH AMERICA, 22% IN SWEDEN AND 5% IN REST OF EUROPE

