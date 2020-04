BRIEF-CCC Prelim. Q1 EBITDA Loss 136 Mln Zlotys, Plans Cost Cuts Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

April 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* PRELIM Q1 GROSS MARGIN 43.4%

* PRELIM Q1 LFL RETAIL EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE -32%

* Q1 RETAIL SPACE 753,900 SQUARE METRES, UP 12% YEAR ON YEAR

* THE COMPANY IS CONCENTRATING OPERATIONS ON E-COMMERCE SALES CHANNEL

* IS COOPERATING WITH SUPPLIERS ON REDUCING AUTUMN-WINTER 2020 COLLECTION ORDERS BY ABOUT 10-15% AND ON RENEGOTIATING PAYMENT TERMS, THROUGH MINIMISING PREPAYMENT AMOUNTS AND EXTENDING PAYMENT TERMS

* GROUP INTENDS TO APPLY FOR ADDITIONAL FINANCING AND GUARANTEES FROM POLISH NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (BGK) AMOUNTING TO 250 MILLION ZLOTY UNDER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE PROGRAMS

* WILL SEEK APPROVAL OF BONDHOLDERS FOR CHANGING TERMS OF BOND ISSUE, WITH INTEREST PAYMENT IN LINE WITH TERMS AND BOND REDEMPTION IN JUNE 2021

* UNDER STORE FUNCTIONING COSTS PLANS TO CUT LEASE, TRANSPORT, SERVICING AND MARKETING COSTS DURING STORE CLOSURES, ADJUST STAFFING TO SALES LEVELS, USE VACATION ALLOWANCES

* UNDER OPERATIONAL COSTS PLANS TO USE PUBLIC AID PROGRAMS, REDUCE COSTS INCLUDING LOGISTICS, MARKETING, HQ COSTS DURING STORE CLOSURES, PERMANENTLY CUT MID/LONG-TERM SPONSORING COSTS

* TO APPLY FOR CIT/PIT/ZUS TAX DEFERMENT AMOUNTING TO 60 MILLION ZLOTYS, FOR VAT AND CIT TAX RETURN AMOUNTING TO ABOUT 62 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TO LOWER CAPEX FOR Q2-Q4 BY ABOUT 60% VERSUS GO.22 STRATEGY

