BRIEF-Dino Polska Says Completes Investment Process To Launch 39 New Stores In Q1

April 2 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA:

* SAYS IN Q1 THE COMPANY HAS COMPLETED ITS INVESTMENT PROCESS REGARDING THE LAUNCH OF 39 STORES VERSUS 33 NEW STORES A YEAR AGO

* 16 OF THE STORES HAVE ALREADY BEEN OPENED, WHILE 23 ARE AWAITING OPENING

* STORES AWAITING OPENING INCLUDE THOSE FOR WHICH THE GRANTING OF ADMINISTRATIVE PERMITS HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC OR THE LAUNCH OF WHICH HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED BY THE COMPANY

* AT END OF MARCH THE CHAIN HAD 1257 STORES, BOTH OPEN AND AWAITING OPENING, WITH TOTAL RETAIL SPACE 487,100 SQUARE METRES

Source text: bit.ly/2wVif4e

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)