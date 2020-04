April 2 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY ESTIMATED Q4 2019/2020 SALES REVENUE 49.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 18% YEAR ON YEAR

* RECORDED 41% TURNOVER DROP IN MARCH 2020

* Q4 2019/2020 LFL SALES 33.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 27% YEAR ON YEAR

* Q4 2019/2020 E-COMMERCE SALES DOWN 2% YEAR ON YEAR

* IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 E-COMMERCE GENERATED DOUBLE-DIGIT TURNOVER INCREASE, WHILE IN MARCH DECREASE BY 35%

