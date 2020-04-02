RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise

(Repeats to widen distribution) April 2 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.18 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.05 percent on Wednesday from Monday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 31,146,354.1 Apr 01 31,089,914.9 Mar 31 56,439.2 0.18% 2,427,437.8 COMEX Gold Trust 12,571,766.3 Apr 01 12,562,215.2 Mar 30 9,551.1 0.08% 994,514.1 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,729,900.2 Mar 27 9,729,900.2 Mar 27 -- -- 135,927.4 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,334,200.8 Mar 27 5,334,200.8 Mar 27 -- -- 356,869.3 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,878,021.0 Apr 01 1,866,021.0 Mar 31 12,000.0 0.64% 258,215.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 650,314.3 Mar 31 648,441.3 Mar 30 1,873.0 0.29% 26,638.9 Total 63,282,408.0 63,202,544.7 79,863.3 0.13% 5,384,072.1 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 395,368,466.1 Apr 01 395,181,900.5 Mar 30 186,565.6 0.05% 32,751,754.8 ZKB Physical Silver 86,267,407.1 Mar 27 86,267,407.1 Mar 27 -- -- 3,349,914.9 ETF Securities silver ex-US 76,288,796.4 Mar 27 76,288,796.4 Mar 27 -- -- 3,034,139.5 Sprott Physical Silver 65,373,570.0 Apr 01 65,073,570.0 Mar 31 300,000.0 0.46% 5,149,761.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 656,702,528.9 656,215,963.3 486,565.6 0.07% 54,473,692.7 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 842,253.7 Mar 31 847,125.9 Mar 30 -4,872.2 -0.58% -177,054.9 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 526,191.3 Mar 27 526,191.3 Mar 27 -- -- -58,530.0 ZKB Physical Platinum 359,448.4 Mar 27 359,448.4 Mar 27 -- -- 17,630.1 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,530,992.3 2,535,864.5 -4,872.2 -0.19% -163,781.9 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 101,167.0 Mar 27 101,167.0 Mar 27 -- -- -11,707.5 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,539.2 Mar 27 82,539.2 Mar 27 -- -- -5,888.1 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,353.5 Mar 31 26,353.7 Mar 30 -0.2 0.00% -15,514.0 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 504,892.8 504,893.0 -0.2 0.00% 103,992.1 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)