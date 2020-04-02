Funds News
April 2, 2020 / 3:48 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise

    April 2 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.18
percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.05 percent
on Wednesday from Monday.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.    
    
 Name                                             New Holdings   Date    Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change    % chg   YTD Abs
 GOLD                                             (OZ)                   (OZ)                    (OZ)                  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   31,146,354.1  Apr 01    31,089,914.9  Mar 31      56,439.2   0.18%   2,427,437.8
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  12,571,766.3  Apr 01    12,562,215.2  Mar 30       9,551.1   0.08%     994,514.1
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,729,900.2  Mar 27     9,729,900.2  Mar 27  --            --         135,927.4
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,334,200.8  Mar 27     5,334,200.8  Mar 27  --            --         356,869.3
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         1,878,021.0  Apr 01     1,866,021.0  Mar 31      12,000.0   0.64%     258,215.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***              1,126,949.0  Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --            --      --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3  Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24  --            --          57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   650,314.3  Mar 31       648,441.3  Mar 30       1,873.0   0.29%      26,638.9
 Total                                             63,282,408.0            63,202,544.7              79,863.3   0.13%   5,384,072.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                            
 iShares Silver Trust                             395,368,466.1  Apr 01   395,181,900.5  Mar 30     186,565.6   0.05%  32,751,754.8
 ZKB Physical Silver                               86,267,407.1  Mar 27    86,267,407.1  Mar 27  --            --       3,349,914.9
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       76,288,796.4  Mar 27    76,288,796.4  Mar 27  --            --       3,034,139.5
 Sprott Physical Silver                            65,373,570.0  Apr 01    65,073,570.0  Mar 31     300,000.0   0.46%   5,149,761.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3  Mar 20    22,908,298.3  Mar 20  --            --        -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                               10,495,991.0  Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                            656,702,528.9           656,215,963.3             486,565.6   0.07%  54,473,692.7
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                          
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   842,253.7  Mar 31       847,125.9  Mar 30      -4,872.2  -0.58%    -177,054.9
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9  Mar 20       738,343.9  Mar 20  --            --         -10,582.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        526,191.3  Mar 27       526,191.3  Mar 27  --            --         -58,530.0
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                359,448.4  Mar 27       359,448.4  Mar 27  --            --          17,630.1
 GAM Physical Platinum                                 64,755.0  Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                              2,530,992.3             2,535,864.5              -4,872.2  -0.19%    -163,781.9
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                         
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5  Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25  --            --      --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6  Mar 20       129,466.6  Mar 20  --            --         -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       101,167.0  Mar 27       101,167.0  Mar 27  --            --         -11,707.5
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                82,539.2  Mar 27        82,539.2  Mar 27  --            --          -5,888.1
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,353.5  Mar 31        26,353.7  Mar 30          -0.2   0.00%     -15,514.0
 GAM Physical Palladium                                23,253.0  Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                                504,892.8               504,893.0                  -0.2   0.00%     103,992.1
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those
that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled
to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)
