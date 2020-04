BRIEF-BNP Paribas Bank Polska Says Liquidity And Capital Position Remain Good Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

April 3 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT GROUP’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL POSITION REMAIN GOOD AMID CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* SAID THE DECISION OF THE MINISTER OF FINANCE, LOWERED THE SYSTEMIC RISK BUFFER AND THE MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS OF THE BANK AND THE GROUP FELL TO 10.75% FOR THE TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR) OF THE BANK AND TO 8.75% FOR THE TIER 1 RATIO

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE BANK GUARANTEE FUND (BGF) AS OF MAY, 26 THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR OWN FUNDS AND ELIGIBLE LIABILITIES (MREL) WILL SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASE AND THE TARGET DEADLINE FOR MEETING THE REQUIREMENT WILL BE EXTENDED TILL JANUARY 1, 2024

* ESTIMATES THAT DECISIONS MADE BY THE MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL TO REDUCE THE REFERENCE INTEREST RATE AND INCREASE OF MANDATORY RESERVE INTEREST RATE WILL JOINTLY NEGATIVELY AFFECT THE NET INTEREST INCOME OF THE BANK AND THE GROUP FOR 2020 IN AN ESTIMATED RANGE FROM 45 TO 60 MILLION ZLOTYS

* EXPECTS THAT DUE TO REDUCTION OF INTEREST RATES, THE RESULT ON THE LOAN PORTFOLIO MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE IN MARCH 2020 WILL BE NEGATIVE AND COULD AMOUNT TO 30-40 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DETERIORATION OF THE GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC ECONOMIC PROSPECTS MAY LEAD TO A DECREASED ACTIVITY OF CLIENTS AND LOWERED SALE OF BANKING PRODUCTS, THUS AFFECTING THE BANK’S AND GROUP’S BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

