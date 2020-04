BRIEF-Poland's JSW Announces Occurrence Of Force Majeure In Group

April 3 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS ADOPTED A RESOLUTION ON THE OCCURRENCE OF FORCE MAJEURE IN GROUP AND NOTIFIED ITS BUSINESS PARTNERS OF THE OCCURRENCE AND THE CONSEQUENCES FOR SOME OF THE LIABILITIES STEMMING FROM THE CONCLUDED COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS

* DECISION WAS MADE IN CONNECTION WITH THE SPREAD OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS AND THE RELATED LIMITATIONS AND MEASURES TAKEN BY THE GOVERNMENTS OF COUNTRIES AND BUSINESSES AROUND THE WORLD, WHICH MAY HAVE A DIRECT IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL STANDING OF THE COMPANY AND OF THE GROUP

