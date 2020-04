April 3 (Reuters) - AlzeCure Pharma AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ALZECURE PHARMA PRESENTED KEY PRECLINICAL DATA ON ITS NOVEL COGNITIVE ENHANCER

* PRECLINICAL DATA SUPPORT FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE LEAD CANDIDATE DRUG ACD856.

* PHARMACOKINETIC PROPERTIES ARE CURRENTLY BEING ASSESSED IN A CLINICAL STUDY, FOCUSING ON HALF-LIFE

* RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* FURTHER CLINICAL PHASE I STUDIES WILL BE INITIATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

