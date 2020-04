April 3 (Reuters) - KOC HOLDING:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS DISAPPROVES DIVIDEND PAYMENT PROPOSAL ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 5 DUE TO COVID-19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES DIFFERENT DIVIDEND AMOUNT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.2095 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)