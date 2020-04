BRIEF-Edison Revises Deal To Sell Edison Exploration And Production To Energean Oil And Gas

April 3 (Reuters) - Edison SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD APPROVED REVISION TO THE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF EDISON EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION (E&P) TO ENERGEAN OIL AND GAS

* AMENDMENTS TO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT INCLUDE EXCLUSION OF EDISON E&P’S ASSETS IN ALGERIA FROM PERIMETER OF TRANSACTION

* IN ORDER TO CONTINUE WITH PLAN TO FINALISE CLOSING WITH ENERGEAN, EDISON DECIDED TO RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF ASSETS LOCATED IN ALGERIA, BY INITIATING AN INTERCOMPANY TRANSFER TO EXCLUDE THEM FROM PERIMETER OF SALE

* OVERALL EFFECT IS ESTIMATED AT A LOWER BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY USD 150 MLN IN TERMS OF CHANGE OF NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF EDISON FROM THE TRANSACTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)