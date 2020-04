BRIEF-Santander Cancels Payment Of Final 2019 Dividend And Dividend Policy For 2020

April 3 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD DECIDED TO CANCEL PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AGAINST 2019 RESULTS AND CO’S DIVIDEND POLICY FOR 2020

* SAYS BOARD NOT TO PROPOSE ANY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION UNTIL THERE IS MORE VISIBILITY OF COVID-19 CRISIS EFFECTS AND 2020 RESULTS ARE KNOWN

* SAYS WITHDRAWS TWO PROPOSALS FROM THE AGENDA OF GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING: APPLICATION OF 2019 RESULTS AND CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST RESERVES TO IMPLEMENT SCRIP DIVIDEND

* SAYS BOARD TO PROPOSE NEW APPLICATION OF 2019 RESULTS, USING THEM IN FULL (EXCLUDING PAID NOVEMBER 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND) TO VOLUNTARY RESERVES

* SEES POSSIBILITY OF PROPOSING A DISTRIBUTION FOLLOWING REASSESSMENT OF SITUATION ONCE UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY COVID-19 DISAPPEAR

* SAYS EXPECTS NEW GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO TAKE PLACE IN OCTOBER 2020

Source text: bit.ly/3aFg0kb

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)