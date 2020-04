April 3 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY 2019 TURNOVER OF EUR 370.1 MLN VS EUR 344.0 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT AT EUR 38.0 MLN VS EUR 32.5 MLN YR AGO

* AS OF THE END OF 2019 THE GROUP MAINTAINS A NET DEBT POSITION OF EUR 8.5 MLN VS A NET DEBT POSITION OF EUR 11.5 MLN AT THE END OF 2018

