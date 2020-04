BRIEF-NRC Group Updates On Coronavirus Impact

April 3 (Reuters) - NRC Group:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CONTINUOUSLY MONITORS THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PANDEMIC CAUSED BY THE VIRUS AND ITS POTENTIAL EFFECT ON THE INDUSTRY AND NRC’S BUSINESS

* NRC’S AMBITION IS TO KEEP ITS BUSINESS AND PROJECTS OPERATIONAL WITH AS LITTLE DISTURBANCE AS POSSIBLE, WHILE FULLY COMPLYING WITH THE RESTRICTIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE AUTHORITIES

* CURRENTLY, THE MAJORITY OF NRC’S PROJECTS REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL AND THE COVID-19 IMPACT IS CONSIDERED LIMITED

* HOWEVER, IT IS LIKELY THAT OPERATIONS WILL BE AFFECTED SHOULD THE OUTBREAK INTENSIFY, AND MEASURES ESCALATE

* OPERATIONS ALSO DEPEND ON CUSTOMERS CONTINUING TO ANNOUNCE AND AWARD TENDERS AS SCHEDULED TO ENABLE EFFICIENT PLANNING AND EXECUTION OF PROJECTS DURING THE 2020 CONSTRUCTION SEASON

