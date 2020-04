BRIEF-Mavi Giyim Says All Mavi Stores Are Temporarily Closed In All Markets Due To Covid-19

April 3(Reuters) - MAVI GIYIM:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ALL MAVI STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN ALL MARKETS DUE TO COVID-19

* DECIDES TO ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL ONLINE OPERATIONS IN TURKEY AS OF MARCH 29

* SAYS ON THE OPEX FRONT, LOOKING INTO LOWERING OUR FIXED COSTS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* ALL NON-COMPULSORY OPERATIONAL COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HAVE BEEN CUT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS TO KEEP ALL LIQUIDITY ON HAND AND DECIDES TO REFRAIN FROM PAYING DIVIDEND FROM FY2019 PROFIT

* FACILITATES SUPPLIER FINANCING OPTIONS IN ORDER TO DELAY IMMEDIATE PAYMENTS

