BRIEF-Elektrotim Says Operational Activity Conducted Without Major Disruptions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT FOLLOWING THE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2 AND COVID-19 INCIDENCE THE COMPANY’S AND GROUPS OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY IS CONDUCTED WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS

* THE MAJOR RISKS RECORDED AT PRESENT INCLUDE SUSPENSION OF IMPLEMENTATION OF CONSTRUCTION DEALS, LACK OF FUNDS ON THE PART OF THE ORDERERS, THE ORDERERS NOT ACCEPTING COMPLETED PROJECTS DUE TO CRISIS REGULATIONS AND INCREASE IN PRICES OF PRODUCTION MATERIALS

* THE MANAGEMENT EXPECTS THE EFFECTS OF SARS-COV-2 SPREAD MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FUTURE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, YET AT PRESENT THE SCALE OF THE IMPACT IS NOT ESTIMABLE

