April 3 (Reuters) - Makarony Polskie SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT STOCZEK NATURA HAS DECIDED TO BOOK A WRITE-DOWN OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS ON “TENCZYNEK” BRAND AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* THE WRITE-DOWN WILL LOWER GROUP’S FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT BY 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)