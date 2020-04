BRIEF-Seco/Warwick Records Limitation Of New Orders Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

April 3 (Reuters) - Seco/Warwick SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC SO FAR HAS MAINLY BEEN THE LIMITATION OF NEW ORDERS DURING THE MONTHS OF THE EPIDEMIC

* THE MAIN RISK FACTORS THAT MAY HAVE IMPACT ON ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE SUBSEQUENT PERIODS ARE REDUCTION OF ORDERS AND RESTRICTIONS INTRODUCED BY THE COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY THE EPIDEMIC

* OTHER MAIN RISK FACTORS, WHICH MAY HAVE IMPACT INCLUDE CRISIS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND COOPERATION DIFFICULTIES WITH KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE TERMINATION OF DELIVERY CHAIN DUE TO DISRUPTIONS ON THE TRANSPORT SIDE AND WITH CLOSING OF THE BORDERS

* AT PRESENT COMPANY HAS NOT RECORDED ANY SIGNIFICANT ISSUES WITH THE AVAILABILITY OF RESOURCES, MATERIALS AND GOODS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)