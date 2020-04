BRIEF-British Automotive Holding Unit Sells Real Estate For 14.0 Mln Zlotys

April 3 (Reuters) - British Automotive Holding SA:

* SAID IN THURSDAY THAT ITS UNIT BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE GDANSK (BAG) HAS SIGNED SALES DEAL WITH MARVIPOL DEVELOPMENT UNIT, MARVIPOL GDANSK GRUNWALDZKA (MGG)

* THE SUBJECT OF THE DEAL IS THE SALE BY BAG TO MGG OF OWNERSHIP OF REAL ESTATE ALONG WITH WITH TRANSFER OF RIGHTS TO PROJECT DOCUMENTATION FOR A TOTAL OF 14.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* THE SALE BY BAG OF REAL ESTATE IS JUSTIFIED BY THE FACT THAT THE PROPERTY IS NOT AN ASSET NECESSARY FOR BAG OR THE GROUP TO RUN THEIR CORE BUSINESS

